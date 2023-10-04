Advertise with Us
Man forges check for $5000, charged with identity theft, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say forged a check, changing the amount to over $5000.

On May 8, the victim was notified by Orion Bank that a check was written out for $5,334 and mobile deposited at Regions Bank.

The victim knew immediately that it was fraudulent because the original amount of the check was $50.

The account that deposited the $5000 check belonged to Brandon Benson.

After further investigation, the mobile deposit was traced back to Benson.

Benson was taken into police custody and booked on October 4, 2023.

He is now facing charges for forgery and identity theft.

Spencer's Forecast