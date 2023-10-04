Advertise with Us
Harry Potter Concert Series at Orpheum Theatre features Memphis Symphony Orchestra

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in Memphis, audiences will be able to relive the magic of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing the Memphis Symphony Orchestra perform John Williams’ unforgettable score live.

It’s happening this weekend at the Orpheum Theatre.

Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson caught up with Conductor Julian Pellicano ahead of the show to talk about the one-of-a-kind experience.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

