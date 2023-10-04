Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Florida officials seek Memphians’ help to crack 1974 cold case of James Norris

James Norris
James Norris(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents are asking for help from Memphians in the 1974 homicide of James Norris.

FDLE believes that Norris, 24, may have lived in or have associates in Memphis and surrounding areas.

This is believed to be one of the oldest active homicide cases in Florida and is Dixie County’s oldest case, according to FDLE.

Norris lived in San Francisco, California, and on the morning of October 4, 1974, he arrived on a flight to Miami, Florida, traveling under the identity Richard Gunning.

He was carrying a large amount of cash and intended to buy Colombian-grade marijuana.

On that afternoon, Norris mailed a postcard to his family from Inglis, Florida.

That was the last communication his family had with him, according to investigators.

On April 16, 1976, a bulldozer operator cutting through the woods off of U.S. Highway 19 in northern Dixie County near the Taylor County line came upon skeletal remains.

The University of North Texas received a DNA sample in 2010 confirming that the remains were James Norris.

In April 2011, Norris’ family members flew to Florida to claim his remains.

The investigation shows that Norris traveled to Citrus County, Florida, to purchase marijuana from an organization. The investigation has uncovered the names of members of that organization.

If you have information about the murder of James Norris, please contact FDLE Tallahassee at (800) 342-0820.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Alissa McCommon, 38
Former Covington teacher charged with child rape pregnant with victim’s baby, according to phone call played in court
Powerball
Two $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Memphis
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Lea Nykole Hunt
Endangered 17-year-old missing in Mississippi

Latest News

Harry Potter Concert Series at Orpheum Theatre features Memphis Symphony Orchestra
Harry Potter Concert Series at Orpheum Theatre features Memphis Symphony Orchestra
Spencer's Forecast
Memphis Police Department
Missing man injured during shooting
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited