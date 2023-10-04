Florida officials seek Memphians’ help to crack 1974 cold case of James Norris

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents are asking for help from Memphians in the 1974 homicide of James Norris.

FDLE believes that Norris, 24, may have lived in or have associates in Memphis and surrounding areas.

This is believed to be one of the oldest active homicide cases in Florida and is Dixie County’s oldest case, according to FDLE.

Norris lived in San Francisco, California, and on the morning of October 4, 1974, he arrived on a flight to Miami, Florida, traveling under the identity Richard Gunning.

He was carrying a large amount of cash and intended to buy Colombian-grade marijuana.

On that afternoon, Norris mailed a postcard to his family from Inglis, Florida.

That was the last communication his family had with him, according to investigators.

On April 16, 1976, a bulldozer operator cutting through the woods off of U.S. Highway 19 in northern Dixie County near the Taylor County line came upon skeletal remains.

The University of North Texas received a DNA sample in 2010 confirming that the remains were James Norris.

In April 2011, Norris’ family members flew to Florida to claim his remains.

The investigation shows that Norris traveled to Citrus County, Florida, to purchase marijuana from an organization. The investigation has uncovered the names of members of that organization.

If you have information about the murder of James Norris, please contact FDLE Tallahassee at (800) 342-0820.

