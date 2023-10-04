Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert Forecast: cloudy, warm Wednesday; rainy periods Thursday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Mild, balmy breezes begin to kick in ahead of our next weather maker – flowing in moisture ahead of the impending front. Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies as temperatures top out in the middle to upper 80s. A shower or storm can’t be ruled out west of the Mississippi River during the day. Clouds stay dominant in the skies with few opportunities for rain overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Expect scattered to numerous rain chances to emerge through the day as our front makes progress eastward into the Mid-South. Periods of rain may impact those who are heading to vote in the Memphis municipal elections, at times. Highs will manage the 70s amid southerly breezes – helping to import moisture. Rain chances may continue through Thursday night amid variably to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The front will start heading eastward – lingering behind a few showers east of Memphis through Friday. Highs will top out in the 70s to near 80°. A secondary front will slip eastward later Friday – ushering the ‘Canadian Express’ air mass that will move for the upcoming weekend. Bright sunshine, crisp – nearly chilly – air will push into the Mid-South as highs top out in the 60s to near 70; lows falling off into the 40s. A gradual recovery in temperatures will edge the numbers back to ‘near-normal’ through mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

