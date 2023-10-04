Bluff City Life: Mon., 25 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Built To Last By The Hands Of The Amish

If you want handmade furniture for your home, you should consider looking to the Amish community.

Steve Green | Co-Owner of Amish Excellence

Care & Treatment Of Children With Sickle Cell Disease

We learn the impact and treatment options for those living with sickle cell disease, and what you can do to help save a life.

Yvonne Carroll | Director of Patient Services at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Coming Back | Memphis Artists United

We hear a powerful message from musicians in Memphis! Become inspired by their collaboration to STOP THE VIOLENCE!

