Be Voter Ready: Polling locations, what to bring, sample ballot, and more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Municipal Election is Thursday!

According to the Shelby County Election Commission, nearly 60,000 voters cast their ballots early, and with the large field of candidates, more voters are expected to vote on Thursday.

Election officials tell voters to “Be Voter Ready” by:

Checking your voter registration status to ensure your registration is up-to-date based on your current address.

Confirming your voting location. Some voting locations have changed over the past couple of years. All voters must go to the assigned location according to the address listed in their voting records.

Reviewing the sample ballot and researching candidate websites and information.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Consider arriving when polls open or at midday, when the lines are historically shorter.

Remember to use the voting machines or request a hand-marked paper ballot.

Bring a state or federal photo ID to cast your ballot.

Recognize that if you are a campaign worker, you are not allowed within 100 feet of the polling place unless you applied for and received credentialed clearance.

Throughout Election Day, voters can get up-to-date election information on the Shelby County Election Commission’s social media pages, @vote901, on most platforms.

