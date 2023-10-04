Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Baltimore Police say multiple people shot on campus of Morgan State University

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene Tuesday amid an “active shooter...
The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene Tuesday amid an “active shooter situation” on the campus.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene Tuesday amid an “active shooter situation” on the campus.

“We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area,” police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Man detained, another wanted after attempting to break into ATMs, police say
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it
Lea Nykole Hunt
Endangered 17-year-old missing in Mississippi

Latest News

UAW Strike continues across country, Memphis
Marion residents say they are being targeted by thieves
Serenity Towers once again faces Environmental Court over defective A/C, elevators
South Memphis store broken into twice on same night
Former Mid-South church leader sentenced for sex crimes against teen