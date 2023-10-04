3 women critically injured in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three women are in critical condition in the hospital after they were shot by a man they knew Tuesday night.

Memphis police responded to the shooting in the 4100 block of Naragansett Cove at 9:45 p.m., where the three victims were found and rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect, who is known by the victims, fled the scene.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

