3 women critically injured in Southeast Memphis shooting

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three women are in critical condition in the hospital after they were shot by a man they knew Tuesday night.

Memphis police responded to the shooting in the 4100 block of Naragansett Cove at 9:45 p.m., where the three victims were found and rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect, who is known by the victims, fled the scene.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

