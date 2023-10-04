Advertise with Us
201 inmate dead by suicide

By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An inmate died Wednesday morning in Shelby County jail.

Deputies say a jail detainee at 201 Poplar Avenue was found unresponsive after 4 a.m. due to apparent suicide.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital but did not survive.

SCSO contacted the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation.

