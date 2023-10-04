2 critical after Whitehaven crash
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in critical condition at the hospital after a crash at Shelby Drive and Elvis Presley Boulevard.
Memphis police responded to the two-vehicle crash at 6:15 p.m.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
