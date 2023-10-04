Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

1 killed, 2 injured in Hickory Hill shooting

By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three women were shot by a man Tuesday night.

The shooting happened on Naragansett Cove just off S. Germantown Road in Hickory Hill at 9:45 p.m.

Memphis police found the three victims who were rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

One of the women died around 11 p.m., said Memphis police.

Police say the known suspect was seen running away from the scene.

Officers haven’t released the names or ages of any of the victims at this time, but we’ll still asking questions to bring you more info.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Alissa McCommon, 38
Former Covington teacher charged with child rape pregnant with victim’s baby, according to phone call played in court
Powerball
Two $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Memphis
Lea Nykole Hunt
Endangered 17-year-old missing in Mississippi

Latest News

The scene at Lamar and Old Getwell
Woman killed in Oakville crash
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: cloudy, warm Wednesday; rainy periods Thursday
10/4 First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Wednesday, rainy periods Thursday
Kids with the Young Actors Guild practice their performance.
5 Star Story: ARTSMemphis celebrates 60 years