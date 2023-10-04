1 killed, 2 injured in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three women were shot by a man Tuesday night.

The shooting happened on Naragansett Cove just off S. Germantown Road in Hickory Hill at 9:45 p.m.

Memphis police found the three victims who were rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

One of the women died around 11 p.m., said Memphis police.

Police say the known suspect was seen running away from the scene.

Officers haven’t released the names or ages of any of the victims at this time, but we’ll still asking questions to bring you more info.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

