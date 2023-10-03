Your First Alert to an approaching cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South Thursday bringing some much needed rain to the area followed by much cooler temperatures as well. Rainfall will be scattered with current forecast models indicating a tenth to a half inch of rain for most locations.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of a shower, a light South wind, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the upper 70s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower along with highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be sunny with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

