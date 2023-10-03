Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

You can get a free taco a day for 30 days at Taco Bell – here’s how

For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 that will give them one...
For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 that will give them one free taco every day for 30 days.(Taco Bell)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In celebration of National Taco Day on Wednesday, Taco Bell has announced it is bringing back the Taco Lover’s Pass subscription program for a limited time.

For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 which will give them one free taco every day for 30 days.

The only catch is that customers must enroll in Taco Bell’s digital rewards program.

Seven different tacos are part of the Taco Lover’s Pass. To get the pass, click here.

Yum Brands, which owns Taco Bell, says app users who enroll in the loyalty program spend 35% more after joining.

As of August, digital orders total $7 billion, or nearly half of Taco Bell’s global sales.

Several other chains are getting in on the action with deals for their customers for National Taco Day, including Moe’s Southwest Grill, Chevy’s Fresh Mex, El Torito and others.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Man detained, another wanted after attempting to break into ATMs, police say
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it
Police in Kentucky arrested Michael Jones after they said he gave them a false name during a...
Man gives false name of someone with active warrants during traffic stop, police say
Lea Nykole Hunt
Endangered 17-year-old missing in Mississippi

Latest News

SCOTUS case questions who can sue for ADA violations
SCOTUS case questions who can sue for ADA violations
Marcus Smart
Grizzlies prep for preseason play
Richard Bailey Granger is shown in this booking photo.
Former Alabama middle school teacher facing sexual abuse charges, authorities say
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden tries to reassure allies of continued US support for Ukraine after Congress drops aid request
SCOTUS case questions who can sue for ADA violations