Woman who went missing from gas station found dead

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A woman who was reported missing out of Southaven was found dead in Memphis.

Bonita Adams, 36, was reported missing on September 26; she had been last seen at the Raceway gas station on Stateline Road on September 13.

On September 14, Memphis police found a body that was identified on October 2 as Adams.

Her cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.