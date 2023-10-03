Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Woman who went missing from gas station found dead

Bonita Adams
Bonita Adams(Southaven Police Department)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A woman who was reported missing out of Southaven was found dead in Memphis.

Bonita Adams, 36, was reported missing on September 26; she had been last seen at the Raceway gas station on Stateline Road on September 13.

On September 14, Memphis police found a body that was identified on October 2 as Adams.

Her cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it
Man detained, another wanted after attempting to break into ATMs, police say
Police in Kentucky arrested Michael Jones after they said he gave them a false name during a...
Man gives false name of someone with active warrants during traffic stop, police say
George Williams
Man shot at car while driving on Highway 385, said police
Man snatches gun from halter, police say
Man snatches gun from victim’s holster, fights for gun, police say

Latest News

Memphis Black Restaurant Week now underway at Chef Tam's
Here’s what to expect during Memphis Black Restaurant Week
Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell
Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell
Evelyn Blair
Housekeeper accused of stealing jewelry, pawning it
Spencer's Forecast