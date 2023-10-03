Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

UAW Strike continues across country, Memphis

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of auto workers across the nation and in Memphis remain on strike against three major auto manufacturing companies Tuesday morning.

The strike is growing on three weeks since thousands of auto workers with Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Stellantis, across the country walked out of their jobs.

It will be two weeks for auto workers in Memphis on Friday.

Workers here in Memphis say they’re fighting for fair pay and fair hours.

Action News 5 spoke with Courtney Hairston, the plant manager who works inside the AC Delco Distribution Center on Pleasant Hill Road.

He says the 21% pay increase General Motors is offering his employees is a historic one, still, people on the picket lines aren’t too convinced.

About 200 people work at the plant on Pleasant Hill Road.

One hundred eighty are hourly employees while 20 are salary.

The hourly employees say they’re working to increase their pay and decrease the amount of overtime they’re required to work.

Hairston, says the overtime hours are worked voluntarily and says he believes the 21% pay increase General Motors is offering is a good offer.

The 21% pay increase is the same offer Ford and Stellanis are offering their workers.

The auto workers are asking for 40%.

Auto workers in Memphis say they plan to stay on the picket lines until their offer is met.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it
Man detained, another wanted after attempting to break into ATMs, police say
George Williams
Man shot at car while driving on Highway 385, said police
Man snatches gun from halter, police say
Man snatches gun from victim’s holster, fights for gun, police say
Police in Kentucky arrested Michael Jones after they said he gave them a false name during a...
Man gives false name of someone with active warrants during traffic stop, police say

Latest News

Lea Nykole Hunt
Endangered 17-year-old missing in Mississippi
Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Cook Out in Whitehaven
Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Cook Out in Whitehaven
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: sweaty summer heat to ‘sweatha weatha’ by week’s end
10/3 First Alert Forecast: toasty summer heat Tuesday; 'sweatha weatha' by week's end
Shelby Co. ordinance to ban stops for minor offenses fails, ordinances on collecting data pass
Shelby Co. ordinance to ban stops for minor offenses fails, ordinances on collecting data pass