UAW Strike continues across country, Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of auto workers across the nation and in Memphis remain on strike against three major auto manufacturing companies Tuesday morning.

The strike is growing on three weeks since thousands of auto workers with Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Stellantis, across the country walked out of their jobs.

It will be two weeks for auto workers in Memphis on Friday.

Workers here in Memphis say they’re fighting for fair pay and fair hours.

Action News 5 spoke with Courtney Hairston, the plant manager who works inside the AC Delco Distribution Center on Pleasant Hill Road.

He says the 21% pay increase General Motors is offering his employees is a historic one, still, people on the picket lines aren’t too convinced.

About 200 people work at the plant on Pleasant Hill Road.

One hundred eighty are hourly employees while 20 are salary.

The hourly employees say they’re working to increase their pay and decrease the amount of overtime they’re required to work.

Hairston, says the overtime hours are worked voluntarily and says he believes the 21% pay increase General Motors is offering is a good offer.

The overtime rules are in our nationally bargained contract. There are some things that we have to abide by, obviously. And a lot of the overtime is voluntary. We continue to make sure work-life balance is important for our team members. And we’re doing all of that and trying to address where we can to make sure people are having the time off they need to rest and recharge their bodies.

The 21% pay increase is the same offer Ford and Stellanis are offering their workers.

The auto workers are asking for 40%.

Auto workers in Memphis say they plan to stay on the picket lines until their offer is met.

