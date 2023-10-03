Two $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Are you the lucky winner? Two Memphians are $50,000 richer after two winning lottery tickets were sold.

The Powerball jackpot is at $1.2 billion as of Wednesday.

One winning ticket was sold at the Superlo Foods on 4744 Spottswood Avenue.

The other winning ticket was sold at the Superlo Foods on 3327 North Watkins Street.

The two Memphis players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball on Monday night.

The winning Powerball numbers were: 12, 26, 43, 47, and 05.

