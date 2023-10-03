Advertise with Us
TBI issued missing person alert for 71-year-old Memphis man

Johnie Thomas, 71
Johnie Thomas, 71(TBI)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert for a Memphis man on Tuesday morning.

Johnie Thomas, 71, was last seen in the area of Pendleton Street.

He was wearing a white polo shirt with black stripes, black pants, and white shoes.

Thomas has gray hair and brown eyes.

He also has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

Call MPD at 901-636-4479 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him.

