Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Cook Out in Whitehaven

By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cook Out was robbed in Whitehaven on September 27.

Memphis police got the call at 2:10 a.m. about an armed robbery on 4286 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Three men entered the business by following an employee inside through a side door.

Two of those suspects had a black handgun, pointed it at the employees, and made them lie on the floor, said police.

Police say the suspects took three cash tills and a clear plastic container filled with money.

They left the scene driving a light-colored sedan. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about this investigation, call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it
Man detained, another wanted after attempting to break into ATMs, police say
Man snatches gun from halter, police say
Man snatches gun from victim’s holster, fights for gun, police say
George Williams
Man shot at car while driving on Highway 385, said police
Police in Kentucky arrested Michael Jones after they said he gave them a false name during a...
Man gives false name of someone with active warrants during traffic stop, police say

Latest News

Shooting scene at Exxon on Chelsea & Danny Thomas
MPD investigates shooting at gas station in New Chicago
Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Cook Out in Whitehaven
Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Cook Out in Whitehaven
MPD investigates shooting at gas station in New Chicago
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: sweaty summer heat to ‘sweatha weatha’ by week’s end