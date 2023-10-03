Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Cook Out in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cook Out was robbed in Whitehaven on September 27.

Memphis police got the call at 2:10 a.m. about an armed robbery on 4286 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Three men entered the business by following an employee inside through a side door.

Two of those suspects had a black handgun, pointed it at the employees, and made them lie on the floor, said police.

Police say the suspects took three cash tills and a clear plastic container filled with money.

They left the scene driving a light-colored sedan. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about this investigation, call 901-528-CASH.

