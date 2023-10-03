Advertise with Us
Shooting on Hwy. 385 injures 2; SCSO investigates

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men were shot while traveling along Highway 385 Tuesday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 11 a.m., the victims were traveling westbound on Highway 385 when strangers in a dark-colored vehicle began shooting at their car in the area of Winchester Road.

One victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. The other victim was treated on the scene.

Detectives have initiated an investigation.

No arrests have been made.

