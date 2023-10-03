Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Serenity Towers once again faces Environmental Court over defective A/C, elevators

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Serenity Towers once again landed back in Shelby County Environment Court on Tuesday for not having working air and elevators.

“As soon as both elevators are not working, immediate evacuation is supposed to start taking place,” said Patrick Dandridge, Shelby County Environmental Court Judge.

Judge Dandridge is demanding rapid action from Serenity Towers’ management company to fix ongoing problems with the A/C and elevators in the income-based senior housing facility.

RELATED — Local leaders address conditions at Serenity Towers in Memphis

Serenity Towers’ management company Millennia, which showed up to court without legal representation, agreed to begin work Tuesday afternoon.

“I have a written plan here, that we’re hoping to have all full functionality of all elevators by the end of next week,” said Arthur Krauer, Millennia Companies executive vice president.

Serenity Towers
Serenity Towers(Action News 5)

A management representative says three of four elevators are down, including in the East Tower, where a majority of the residents live.

In court Tuesday, Judge Dandridge ordered those “at risk” at Serenity Towers to be moved to a hotel or the third floor and below if the East Tower elevator is not repaired by Tuesday, October 10.

“At a minimum, this court requires that safety is imminent. We can’t wait for a transfer, none of that is acceptable, and we will continue to issue fines if that’s going to be a position,” said Dandridge.

The senior living high-rise was fined $4,000 for inoperable A/C and elevators.

Judge Dandridge also ordered a status report for Wednesday on the elevators.

Court is reset until October 13.

Decision on Serenity Towers has not been decided.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Man detained, another wanted after attempting to break into ATMs, police say
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it
Police in Kentucky arrested Michael Jones after they said he gave them a false name during a...
Man gives false name of someone with active warrants during traffic stop, police say
Lea Nykole Hunt
Endangered 17-year-old missing in Mississippi

Latest News

UAW Strike continues across country, Memphis
Marion residents say they are being targeted by thieves
Serenity Towers once again faces Environmental Court over defective A/C, elevators
Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to an approaching cold front
John Brownlow
Former Mid-South church leader sentenced for sex crimes against teen