Saint Francis-Bartlett launches clothing closet to help patients in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Francis-Bartlett has created a new clothing closet to provide clothing options for patients.

Chris Jenkins, Chief Operating Officer at Saint Francis-Bartlett, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how he and a paramedic in the Emergency Department developed the idea after witnessing circumstances that made it difficult for patients to obtain clothing.

The closet is also for employees in need.

Those interested in donating can contact Carolyn Borden, director of volunteers at Saint Francis-Bartlett, at Carolyn.borden@tenethealth.com.

