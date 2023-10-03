MPD investigates shooting at gas station in New Chicago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in New Chicago.

It happened at an Exxon gas station on Chelsea Avenue and Danny Thomas Boulevard, across the street from the EK Super Mart.

Five Memphis police cars were on the scene, and it looked to be a Black SUV with bullet holes in the passenger side doors.

One person was taken to the hospital their condition is unknown at this time.

