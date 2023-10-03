Advertise with Us
MPD investigates shooting at gas station in New Chicago

By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in New Chicago.

It happened at an Exxon gas station on Chelsea Avenue and Danny Thomas Boulevard, across the street from the EK Super Mart.

Five Memphis police cars were on the scene, and it looked to be a Black SUV with bullet holes in the passenger side doors.

One person was taken to the hospital their condition is unknown at this time.

