Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Memphis in May had record profit loss in 2023; Beale Street Music Fest had lowest attendance in 30+ years

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May officials report significant losses from the 2023 event.

Beale Street Music Festival in particular had its lowest attendance in more than 30 years, with a total of 37,805 guests.

The organization reports the lower attendance, as well as elevated talent costs and ticket sales competition from other events in the area led to a loss of $3.48 million.

It’s the second straight year the festival has suffered a record loss in revenue, after 2022′s event lost $2.33 million. That event was displaced to Liberty Park during renovations to Tom Lee Park.

The event moves back to Tom Lee Park in 2023, but construction was still not complete.

Memphis in May and Memphis River Parks Partnership are embattled in a lawsuit over unpaid damages to Tom Lee Park.

MRPP is seeking compensation for the $1.4 million in damages caused to Tom Lee Park during the organization’s spring festivals.

Memphis in May says the restoration costs typically cost an average of $61,832 annually.

Because of this lawsuit, Memphis in May is looking for a new location for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

“We are assessing all options for 2024 and making some tough but necessary decisions,” said James Holt, Memphis in May President & CEO. “Memphis in May is no stranger to rebounding from adversity, so we will do what we must. Announcements about the 2024 festival events, dates, and venues are forthcoming within the next seven to ten days.”

You can look at the full financial summary below:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Man detained, another wanted after attempting to break into ATMs, police say
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it
Police in Kentucky arrested Michael Jones after they said he gave them a false name during a...
Man gives false name of someone with active warrants during traffic stop, police say
Lea Nykole Hunt
Endangered 17-year-old missing in Mississippi

Latest News

Marion residents say they are being targeted by thieves
UAW Strike continues across country, Memphis
Serenity Towers once again faces Environmental Court over defective A/C, elevators
John Brownlow
Former Mid-South church leader sentenced for sex crimes against teen
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening First Alert forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 3, 2023