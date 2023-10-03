Memphis Grizzlies discuss changes ahead of 2023-24 season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies tip-off preseason play is this weekend!

The Beale Street Bears will take on the Indiana Pacers this Sunday, October 8.

The Memphis Grizzlies general manager discussed suspended guard Ja Morant and the future of the team here in the Bluff City during Monday’s Media Day.

Zach Kleiman says Morant is able to participate in private team activities, meaning he can participate in practices and travel with the team as he serves his 25-game suspension.

Morant was suspended last season without pay for “conduct detrimental to the league.” That conduct was a social media post showing Morant brandishing a pistol on May 13.

Another talker at today’s Media Day: renovations to the FedExForum.

Mayor Jim Stickland unveiled a $684 million plan to update sports stadiums in the Bluff City. The Daily Memphian is reporting renovations to the Forum could cost $494 million dollars, but the Grizzlies organization is estimating the cost to be closer to $550 million dollars.

“I love the city of Memphis this is home for me,” said Kleiman. “This is a place that we are thrilled to be in and beyond proud to represent every day.”

Security measures will also look a lot different for fans this year. FedExForum implemented a new clear bag policy last week.

This comes after someone managed to get a gun inside FedExForum during a Lil Baby concert and shot one person. That person has since been arrested.

