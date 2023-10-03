Advertise with Us
Man accused of shooting man in Blytheville

By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) - A man is accused of shooting another man on September 30.

Kevin Brown, 60, was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempted murder and battery.

Blytheville Police Department responded to the shooting in the area of
Clearlake Apartments.

Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.

Brown received a $500,000 bond on October 2.

