Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overton Park Shell has a jam-packed calendar of live music all summer long, from local fan favorites to regional acts.

Overton Park Shell Executive Director Natalie Wilson with the Overton Park Shell joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the line up this week, including Drive-By Truckers.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

