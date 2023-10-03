Advertise with Us
Housekeeper accused of stealing jewelry, pawning it

Evelyn Blair
Evelyn Blair(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A housekeeper is accused of stealing jewelry and pawning it.

Evelyn Blair is charged with theft of property.

On September 13, officers responded to a theft call at a residence on Linden Avenue.

The victim told officers that since July 16, she has noticed several jewelry items missing from her jewelry box.

On September 7, the victim placed two baskets on top of her jewelry box, and when she returned home a short time later, she found the baskets had been moved and five rings had been taken from her jewelry box.

The victim told police that Blair was the only person inside of her residence when she left for the day.

On September 20, police checked the pawn database and discovered Blair pawned seven pieces of jewelry from October 8, 2022, to September 13, 2023, at Cash America Pawn located on 1133 S. Bellevue.

The victim identified four rings and two bracelets which were taken from her jewelry box.

The total value of the jewelry was $31,150.

Blair is being held on a bond of $30,000.

