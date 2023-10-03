Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

House fire kills father, his 2 young children after he fell asleep while cooking, police say

Two young children died, along with their father, in a weekend house fire in York County, family members confirmed. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff, Lowell Rose and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man and his two small children died in a house fire in South Carolina over the weekend, according to authorities.

Officials said the fire took place at a York County home early Sunday morning, the York County Coroner’s Office said.

The victims were identified as 27-year-old Bryan Patton Jr. and his daughters 3-year-old Malayah Patton and 2-year-old Milani Patton.

Family members confirmed to authorities Patton was the father of Malayah and Milani.

Investigating authorities said the fire started in the kitchen after Patton fell asleep while cooking.

WBTV reports a memorial was displayed outside the home by Tuesday morning, featuring balloons, stuffed animals and flowers. The home was still wrapped with police tape.

Authorities said an autopsy and toxicology have been completed and the deaths are still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Man detained, another wanted after attempting to break into ATMs, police say
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it
Police in Kentucky arrested Michael Jones after they said he gave them a false name during a...
Man gives false name of someone with active warrants during traffic stop, police say
Lea Nykole Hunt
Endangered 17-year-old missing in Mississippi

Latest News

Marion residents say they are being targeted by thieves
UAW Strike continues across country, Memphis
Serenity Towers once again faces Environmental Court over defective A/C, elevators
John Brownlow
Former Mid-South church leader sentenced for sex crimes against teen
Attorneys said their client suffered a ruptured kidney, throws up whenever he eats and has...
Suspect in police beating has ruptured kidney, headaches; his attorneys call for a federal probe