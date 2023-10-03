Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Here’s what to expect during Memphis Black Restaurant Week

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Black Restaurant Week is celebrating black-owned culinary businesses across the city.

Founder Warren Luckett joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk top talk about how you can support the restaurants that are participating.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it
Man detained, another wanted after attempting to break into ATMs, police say
Police in Kentucky arrested Michael Jones after they said he gave them a false name during a...
Man gives false name of someone with active warrants during traffic stop, police say
George Williams
Man shot at car while driving on Highway 385, said police
Man snatches gun from halter, police say
Man snatches gun from victim’s holster, fights for gun, police say

Latest News

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Here’s what to expect during Memphis Black Restaurant Week
Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell
Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell
Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell