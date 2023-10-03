Grizzlies prep for preseason play

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With just five days until preseason play, your Memphis Grizzlies are hard at work prepping for a comeback season. But it isn’t all work for these superstar athletes.

Action News 5 caught up with some of the players on how they are getting adjusted off the court and in the 901.

“Anywhere I go around here, someone always saying, ‘Good luck this year,’” Luke Kennard said. “Or someone knows who I am. So, it’s definitely different.”

New faces and familiar faces appeared during the Memphis Grizzlies 2023 Media Day.

One such face was that of Derrick Rose, returning after 15 years.

“It was blur,” Derrick Rose said. “I remember leaving. I remember being very sad about leaving.”

Now, 15 years later, Rose is adjusting to the Bluff City with brand new responsibilities.

“I’m just getting married, moving in the house, unpacking, and still trying to give my kids my undivided attention,” he said.

Derrick Rose (Action News 5)

Another one tying the knot — Marcus Smart, who recently said “I do” to his newlywed and to his new teammates

“We realized right away; these are just a group of guys that want to win and want to get better,” Smart said. “You can see that. With me coming in and just start talking defense right away and laughing and joking right away.”

From one Defensive Player of the Year to another, Triple J had somewhat of a “working vacation.”

He spent most of his summer with Team USA, but even on vacation, he couldn’t stay away from the game.

“I went to Paris and Italy,” Jackson said. “I liked it was beautiful. Beautiful culture and beautiful people but you’re not hooping. It’s kind of a hooper thing. You itch and you sweat, kind of like fever.”

But others wanted to take it easy. Spending more time healing their body — and for one superstar, less media attention.

“There are steps that Ja is continuing to take that are really positive and in the right direction,” general manager Zach Kleiman said. “It’s great to have him here. He’s put himself in a position where there’s no reason why he can’t continue to follow through on this.”

The first home game of the pre-season is at 6:30 p.m. on October 12 at the FedExForum.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.