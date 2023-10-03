Advertise with Us
Former Mid-South church leader sentenced for sex crimes against teen

John Brownlow
John Brownlow(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Mid-South church leader and Christian school administrator who was indicted for sex crimes against a minor has been sentenced to six years in prison.

John Brownlow faced eight charges related to the alleged grooming of a private school student during the pandemic.

An Action News 5 Investigation revealed Brownlow was charged with persuading the teen to engage in sexual activity online and then recording it without the teen’s consent.

Brownlow pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge of criminal attempted aggravated sexual exploitation.

He will also be a registered sex offender for life.

