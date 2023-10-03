Former Covington teacher charged with child rape pregnant with victim’s baby, according to phone call played in court

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Alissa McCommon, a former Covington teacher who is charged with raping one of her former students, is pregnant with his baby, according to a phone conversation that was played in court Tuesday.

McCommon was first arrested early in September after police say she had sexual relations with at least one victim and admitted to communicating inappropriately with many other former students.

She was released on a $25,000 bond on the condition that she have no contact with the victim or any other minors other than her own children.

Alissa McCommon (Covington Police Department)

On Thursday, she was rearrested after she reportedly stalked and harassed the victim upon bonding out of jail. Police say McCommon sent multiple text messages to the victim indicating he would “regret this.”

In court on Tuesday, an alleged phone conversation between McCommon and the victim was played. During the alleged phone call, McCommon said she was going to “take care of this baby.”

Also in court Tuesday, McCommon’s bond was revoked and her defense attorney requested a mental evaluation, which was granted.

McCommon’s next court date is November 27.

