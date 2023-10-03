Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert Forecast: sweaty summer heat to ‘sweatha weatha’ by week’s end

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUESDAY: High pressure will reassert itself in the wake of the weak boundary shifting across the region. A few clouds will mix with sunshine through the day with a nice rebound back toward the lower 90s by afternoon hours. Clouds will begin to increase as we fall back into the 60s to near 70 again by early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Mild, balmy breezes begin to kick in ahead of our next weather maker – flowing in moisture ahead of the impending front. Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies as temperatures top out in the middle to upper 80s. A shower or storm can’t be ruled out west of the Mississippi River during the day. Clouds stay dominant in the skies with few opportunities for rain overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our advancing front will bring in more clouds and opportunities for showers and storms through the latter part of the week. Expect upper 70s Thursday as chances for showers and a few storms shift toward the region through the day. Rainy periods may continue into early Friday before a blast of much cooler, fall air moves into the area by the upcoming weekend. Highs this weekend will be in the 60s to near 70, lows in the 40s.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

