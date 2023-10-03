Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Favre expected to be deposed in welfare fraud investigation, according to court documents

Throughout the course of the investigation, Favre has denied any wrongdoing in the case and has...
Throughout the course of the investigation, Favre has denied any wrongdoing in the case and has not been charged with a crime.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A new chapter arrives in an ongoing civil lawsuit saga in Mississippi, as Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is expected to give a deposition in the TANF welfare fraud investigation.

On Monday, attorneys for the Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a notice to the Hinds County Circuit Court, that Favre has been called for a deposition.

The deposition is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m., at Hotel Indigo in Hattiesburg.

Back in 2022, MDHS filed a civil lawsuit against 38 individuals and businesses, with Favre as one of the names listed in the suit.

Favre is accused of helping to fund the construction of the University of Southern Mississippi’s new volleyball stadium, through an agreement with the USM Athletic Foundation. At that time, Favre’s daughter was a member of the university’s volleyball team.

State amends TANF case against USM, Favre

Throughout the course of the investigation, Favre has denied any wrongdoing in the case and has not been charged with a crime.

In November 2022, Favre asked to be removed from the lawsuit, with his attorney arguing that he’s falsely been tied to the scandal.

Along with Favre being called to depose, former USM President, Dr. Rodney Bennett has also been called for a deposition in the investigation, according to a court document filed on Sept. 6.

Bennett, who stepped down as USM President on June 30, recently accepted a position at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as chancellor.

MDHS requested that Bennett turn over all communications in relation to the building of the volleyball stadium.

Bennett is scheduled to give his deposition in the office of Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P., in Lincoln, Neb., on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Man detained, another wanted after attempting to break into ATMs, police say
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it
Lea Nykole Hunt
Endangered 17-year-old missing in Mississippi

Latest News

UAW Strike continues across country, Memphis
Marion residents say they are being targeted by thieves
Serenity Towers once again faces Environmental Court over defective A/C, elevators
South Memphis store broken into twice on same night
Former Mid-South church leader sentenced for sex crimes against teen