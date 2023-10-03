Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Endangered 17-year-old missing in Mississippi

Lea Nykole Hunt
Lea Nykole Hunt(Walthall County Sheriff's Office)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SANDY HOOK, Miss. (WMC) - A 17-year-old girl from Mississippi is missing and considered to be endangered, according to Walthall County Sheriff’s Office.

Lea Nykole Hunt of Sandy Hook, Walthal County, Mississippi was last seen on Monday at 2:00 a.m. on Sawmill Road.

She is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a full-body skeleton onesie suit.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lea Nykole Hunt, contact the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office at 601-303-3208.

