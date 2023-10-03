Advertise with Us
A couple more days of heat followed by late week rain

By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few clouds will mix with sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wind southeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A shower or storm can’t be ruled out west of the Mississippi River during the afternoon. Expect more clouds Wednesday night with a few showers late and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

LATE WEEK COLD FRONT: Expect periods of rain Thursday with highs in the 70s. Showers should taper off by Thursday night, but one or two could linger into Friday morning in west TN or northeast MS. Highs will range from the mid 70s to near 80 on Friday with clouds slowly decreasing. Lows will drop into the 50s Friday night.

WEEKEND: Fall air will stick around both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 Saturday with lows dropping into the 40s Saturday night. Highs will be in the low 70s Sunday. Look for a gradual warming trend next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

