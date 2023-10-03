Advertise with Us
Bottom Line: Best buys in October

By Consumer Reports
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Believe it or not, the month of October is the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season.

Crazy, right? Fear not. Consumer Reports says there will be sales all month long to help you save on your holiday shopping journey.

Expect the sales to start earlier than ever this year as retailers jockey for consumers’ attention and dollars.

Target will kick things off with its Circle Week sale Oct. 1 through 7. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days come on Oct. 10 and 11, Walmart’s sale is Oct. 9 through 12, and Best Buy will be offering sales throughout the month.

Before those sales hit, Consumer Reports found some top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Cozy up this fall with a brand-new mattress. The Nolah Natural 11″ Mattress is now $1,406 at Nolah. This CR Recommended mattress aced tests for maintaining its original shape, height, and firmness after eight years of simulated use.

Next, the perfect gift for the music lover, traveler, or anyone just wanting a little peace and quiet. The Bose Noise Canceling headphones are as low as $299 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Bose.

Appetizers for those upcoming parties will be a breeze with an air fryer. The Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer is as low as $109.95 at Amazon.

Send guests off with a great cup of coffee. The Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker is as low as $139.99 at Best Buy and Home Depot.

One thing not to buy in the month of October is a TV. TVs continue to be at their best prices during Black Friday weekend, so hold off if you want to get the best deal on a new set.

Also, remember, there’s plenty of time to shop until the holidays, so no need to panic just yet.

Looking for something else this month?

Consumer Reports says chainsaws, snow blowers, leaf blowers, thermostats, and ranges are also all on deep discount in October.

Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site.

