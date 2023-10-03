Best Life: Breastfeeding benefits for moms

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Breastfeeding offers many health benefits for babies – from a lower risk of asthma to fewer ear infections, but choosing breastfeeding can also help mothers.

You’ve probably heard about the benefits of breastfeeding for babies, but what about for moms?

A new study out of Yale adds to growing research showing breastfeeding may prevent diabetes in moms.

Scientists compared mice that nursed and those that didn’t. They found the mice that did not lactate had fewer insulin-producing cells in their pancreas – which could lead to a higher risk for type two diabetes.

Other research has shown mothers who breastfeed have a lower chance of developing breast cancer, ovarian cancer, osteoporosis, high blood pressure, arthritis, and postpartum depression.

“It’s the most natural thing that you can do for your child. It’s the healthiest choice that you can make for your child and for the mom,” said Jennifer Foster, IBCLC.

Breastfeeding also produces oxytocin, which helps a woman’s uterus contract to its pre-pregnancy size. And it can burn calories – around 500 to 700 a day!

“It helps you lose weight and keep the diabetes in check,” said Karen Elkind-Hirsch, Ph.D., Dir., Scientific Research at Woman’s Hospital-Baton Rouge.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for about six months and then as a supplement to food until children are 12 months or older.

A study published in the Journal of Pediatrics estimated that if 90% of US families followed breastfeeding guidelines for six months, the US would save %13 billion a year due to reduced medical and other costs.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.