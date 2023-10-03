Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
The Beach Boys surfin’ to the Orpheum

Mike Love of The Beach Boys, left, performs alongside guest member John Stamos during the...
Mike Love of The Beach Boys, left, performs alongside guest member John Stamos during the Concerts In Your Car series at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Ventura, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Beach Boys will be playing in the Bluff City on Tuesday!

The show begins at 7:30 Tuesday night at the Orpheum Theatre. Buy your tickets here.

After more than 50 years of making music, The Beach Boys continue to ride the crest of a wave synonymous with the California lifestyle in their worldwide “America’s Band” tour.

Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the band’s chart-toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth, including “Surfin’ USA,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards.

Love sat down with Action News 5 to share the Boys’ excitement to hit the Mid-South during their global tour.

Stay tuned for that interview tonight at 10.

