2 deaths reported in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 67

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that there are “multiple casualties” following a fiery multi-vehicle pileup on U.S. Highway 67 near Cash.

Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 67 near the 226 interchange shut down following the 15-vehicle pileup Tuesday afternoon. Southbound lanes have reopened but as of 5 p.m., ARDOT reported the northbound lanes were still closed.

Cindy Murphy, communications director for Arkansas State Police, said as many as 15 vehicles, including 4 commercial and 11 passenger cars. Traffic was diverted near the 95-mile marker.

WATCH: Drone video of the tragedy on Highway 67

Several helicopters responded to a crash on Highway 67 with multiple deaths.

The fiery crash halted traffic in both directions on U.S. Highway 67 near Cash. (Arkansas Department of Transportation)

Murphy said two were killed in the crash but as of 4 p.m., ASP had not released how many people were injured.

ASP did confirm a field fire with thick smoke caused low visibility along the highway, leading to the initial crash.

About three helicopters responded to the scene, K8 News Reporter Griffin DeMarrais saw them take off from the scene around 3 p.m.

This is a developing story and we hope to have more information as soon as we obtain it.

