Your First Alert to a pattern change that includes rain and cooler temperatures

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The hot, dry pattern continues in the Mid-South as the week begins, but a late week cold front will usher in a good chance of rain and temperatures that will go from well above average to well below.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with highs near 80 and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, high temperatures in the upper 70s, and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild each day with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

