VIDEO: Man robs East Memphis bank; police search for suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for the man they say robbed a Wells Fargo Bank at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Police say they were called to the bank at 6445 Poplar Avenue around noon.

Surveillance video shows a man entering the bank and approaching the teller window. Police say he brandished a weapon and demanded money.

The teller complied with the robber’s demands and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Police say the suspect is described as being 5′10″, of medium build, and was last seen wearing a camouflage ski mask, black and green Nike hoodie, gray sweatpants, and gray tennis shoes.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at crimestopmem.org.

