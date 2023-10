Traffic impacts expected due to St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Traffic is expected to be impacted by the St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis on Saturday.

The roads that will be impacted in Shelby and Fayette Counties include:

Closed Roads

Great View Drive: Great View Drive N to Walnut Grove Road from 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Walnut Grove Grove Road: Great View Drive East to Timber Creek Drive from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Germantown Parkway westbound on-ramp : closed at Walnut Grove; use Wolf River Boulevard

I-269 Northbound off-ramp at Macon Road from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; use an alternative exit

I-269 Southbound on-ramp at Macon Road from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; use an alternative exit

N. Houston Levee Road (northbound lanes closed) : Wolf River Boulevard to Wa;nuit Grove Road from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; local traffic only, use Germantown Parkway

Walnut Grove Road (westbound lanes): N. Houston Levee Road to Walnut Gardens Drive from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; use Wolf River Boulevard

Open but expect delays

N. Walnut Bend Road : N. Walnut Grove Road to Macon Road

Macon Road : Cully Road to Highway 196 (Tchulahoma Road)

Cordova Road : Macon Road to Big Orange Road

Highway 196 (Tchulohoma Road) : Macon Road and Canadaville Loop

Canadaville Loop : Highway 196 to Clay Pond Drive

Clay Pond Drive : Canadaville Loop to Payne Road

Macon Road : Payne Road to Highway 194 (Rossville Road)

Highway 194 (Rossville Road ): Macon Road to Raleigh Lagrange Road

Raleigh Lagrange Road : Highway 94 (Rossville Road) to Fisherville Road

Fisherville Road : Raleigh LaGrange Road to Monterey Drive.

Monterey Road : Fisherville Road to N. Reid Hooker Road

N. Reid Hooker Road : Monterey Road to Raleigh Lagrange Road E.

Raleigh Lagrange Road E. : N Reid Hooker Road to N Houston Levee Road

N. Houston Levee : Macon Road to Raliegh Lagrange Road East.

Walnut Grove Road: Walnut Gardens Drive to Timber Creek Drive

Local Traffic Only

Rocky Point Road: Walnut Grove to Macon Road

Sanga Road: Walnut Grove to Macon Road

