Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it

A deputy tried to shoot it three times to detonate it, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.(BCSO)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Fishermen casting their line in a pond near Camden this weekend made an alarming discovery when they hooked a homemade bomb, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a “suspicious item” over the weekend. When they arrived, the 911 caller said he hooked what appeared to be a homemade bomb. A responding deputy confirmed it was a homemade bomb made of Tannerite, with a fuse attached, that seemingly didn’t go off.

A deputy tried to shoot it three times to detonate it, the sheriff’s office said, but it was deemed too waterlogged to explode.

It is unclear at this time how deputies disposed of the bomb.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man dead at Sekisui in Midtown, police say
1 man dead at Sekisui restaurant in Midtown, police say
2 people detained after wounding call at Exxon gas station on Union Avenue, police say
2 people detained after wounding call at Exxon gas station on Union Avenue, police say
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Mt. Moriah Road, police say
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Mt. Moriah Road, police say
1 dead, 1 detained after North Memphis shooting
Pedestrian struck, killed in Southeast Memphis

Latest News

Man detained, another wanted after attempting to break into ATMs, police say
Voting
Memphis Municipal Election early voting numbers surpasses past two elections
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds and summery warmth early week; cooler by week’s end
10/2 First Alert Forecast: summery early week; fall emerges by week's end