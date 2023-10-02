Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU

Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference fined the University of Mississippi for a violation of the league’s ‘access to competition area policy,’ after fans entering the field following the team’s win against LSU on September 30.

RELATED: LSU falls in nailbiter against Ole Miss

According to SEC officials, Ole Miss will be fined $100,000 for a first offense under the league’s revised access to competition area policy that was adopted at the SEC Spring Meetings in 2023.

The release from the Southeastern Conference went on to say:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man dead at Sekisui in Midtown, police say
1 man dead at Sekisui restaurant in Midtown, police say
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Mt. Moriah Road, police say
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Mt. Moriah Road, police say
2 people detained after wounding call at Exxon gas station on Union Avenue, police say
2 people detained after wounding call at Exxon gas station on Union Avenue, police say
1 dead, 1 detained after North Memphis shooting
Man snatches gun from halter, police say
Man snatches gun from victim’s holster, fights for gun, police say

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) plays during the second half of Game 5 in a first-round...
Morant eligible to travel, practice with Grizzlies during suspension
MPD generic
Pedestrian struck, killed in Southeast Memphis
Man detained, another wanted after attempting to break into ATMs, police say
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it
Voting
Memphis Municipal Election early voting numbers surpasses past two elections