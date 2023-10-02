Museum of Science & History to show Taylor Swift documentary at Giant Screen Theater

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Museum of Science & History is entering their Taylor Swift Era.

The museum will be showing Taylor Swift: The ERAS Tour documentary at the Sharpe Planetarium in their Giant Screen Theater.

The first showing will be October 13, and will be shown every weekend until November 19.

The documentary will show at 3:30 and 7 p.m. on these dates:

October 13, 14 & 15

October 19, 20, 21 & 22

October 26, 27, 28 & 29

November 2, 3, 4 & 5

November 9, 10, 11 & 12

November 16, 17, 18 & 19

Click here to get your tickets.

