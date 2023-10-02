Man snatches gun from victim’s holster, fights for gun, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say snatched a gun from a stranger’s holster and threatened to shoot it.

On Thursday, September 21, around 9:12 a.m., an officer responded to a robbery at a gas station on Perkins Road.

Officers were told that the victim was at the register checking out when the suspect snatched the handgun from their holster.

The victim struggled with the suspect over the weapon until the suspect got control of the gun.

He then aimed the firearm at the victim and fled the scene in a black Hyundai sedan.

The suspect was a young male with short hair wearing a pink skull cap, a black t-shirt with the Looney Tunes logo, gray pants, and white shoes.

At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

