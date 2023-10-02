Man shot at car while driving on Highway 385, said police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to an interstate shooting on September 14.

George Williams is charged with attempted first-degree murder, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The shooting happened on Highway 385 West at Riverdale Road.

According to the affidavit, three women were traveling northbound on Hackscross Road in a Nissan when a white pickup truck cut them off in traffic.

According to records, Williams was driving and a woman was in the passenger seat.

Willams and the woman began shouting at the victims before following behind them on Highway 385 West.

He side-swiped the Nissan, then pointed a black handgun firing twice toward the victims, said police.

The Tenn. tags on the truck were registered in his name.

