Man detained, another wanted after attempting to break into ATMs, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is detained and another is wanted after attempting to break into ATMs on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a business burglary at 4:15 a.m. at the FAA Federal Credit Union located on 8082 Rockcreek Cove.

A man was on the scene in a red Chevy pickup truck with a black hood, no tailgate, and Tennessee tags, according to MPD.

Officers attempted to stop the driver as he drove away, but he refused to stop.

The vehicle was seen traveling westbound on I-40 and Germantown Parkway.

Dispatch informed officers that the car registration came out to be a white 2015 Kia Optima.

On the scene, police discovered a detached ATM from the building that left a large hole in the wall.

There were no fingerprints found and police were told that the suspect disconnected the MLGW meter on the rear side of the building.

Officers were told by the bank teller that no money was taken from the ATM because the employees emptied it on October 1.

The suspects caused $40,000 in property damage, according to police.

A short time later, officers responded to another burglary at the Bank of America ATM on 1663 Winchester Road.

Two suspects were in a red pickup truck attempting to break into the ATM.

One suspect ran away and was detained.

The second suspect drove away in the vehicle and officers chased it.

The red pickup truck soon hit a telephone pole at E. Holmes Road and Fairley Drive where the second suspect ran away from the vehicle.

Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.

Police are still searching for a man in a black shirt and blue jeans.

The red pickup truck was verified as stolen by police.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information should call 901-528-CASH.

