Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man charged after 4-year-old shot himself

Man charged after 4-year-old shot
Man charged after 4-year-old shot(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 4-year-old shot himself in the legs in early September, according to an affidavit.

Bryant Vann, 21, is charged with child abuse, and tampering with evidence.

Memphis police officers received a call about an injured child who shot himself in both legs on September 7 at a home on Teresa Cove.

The gun belonged to Vann, the baby’s uncle, said police. According to the affidavit, Vann hid the gun and the casings in the backyard. An AR pistol was also found.

Vann admitted to leaving the gun unsecured and loaded in his bed, said police.

He said that the baby is always with him because his mother is in jail, and the father always works.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition with a follow-up surgery scheduled.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man dead at Sekisui in Midtown, police say
1 man dead at Sekisui restaurant in Midtown, police say
2 people detained after wounding call at Exxon gas station on Union Avenue, police say
2 people detained after wounding call at Exxon gas station on Union Avenue, police say
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Mt. Moriah Road, police say
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Mt. Moriah Road, police say
1 dead, 1 detained after North Memphis shooting
Pedestrian struck, killed in Southeast Memphis

Latest News

Voting
Memphis Municipal Election early voting numbers surpasses past two elections
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds and summery warmth early week; cooler by week’s end
10/2 First Alert Forecast: summery early week; fall emerges by week's end
Local heroes and celebrities honored at 'Stomp the City' awards
Local heroes and celebrities honored at ‘Stomp the City’ awards