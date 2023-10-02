Man charged after 4-year-old shot himself

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 4-year-old shot himself in the legs in early September, according to an affidavit.

Bryant Vann, 21, is charged with child abuse, and tampering with evidence.

Memphis police officers received a call about an injured child who shot himself in both legs on September 7 at a home on Teresa Cove.

The gun belonged to Vann, the baby’s uncle, said police. According to the affidavit, Vann hid the gun and the casings in the backyard. An AR pistol was also found.

Vann admitted to leaving the gun unsecured and loaded in his bed, said police.

He said that the baby is always with him because his mother is in jail, and the father always works.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition with a follow-up surgery scheduled.

